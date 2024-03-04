Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Holdings Cut by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,440 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $16.35. 458,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,160. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

