EJF Capital LLC Sells 35,089 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,089 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank accounts for 2.9% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Metropolitan Bank worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 18.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.08. 33,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,259. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $57.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $422.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.23). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

