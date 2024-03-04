ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys 10,022 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after buying an additional 70,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,769,000 after purchasing an additional 132,482 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,797,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,373,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.95. 118,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Provident Financial Services

Free Report

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

