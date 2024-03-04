ELCO Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 134.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

BCRX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.48. 654,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,604. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.