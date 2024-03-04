EJF Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,724 shares during the period. UMB Financial accounts for about 1.1% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of UMB Financial worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 35,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $89.21.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $78,559.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,503 shares of company stock valued at $685,569. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

