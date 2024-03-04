ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases 24,210 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Primis Financial worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRST. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,255. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on FRST

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.