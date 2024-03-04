ELCO Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,426,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,825,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,199,000 after purchasing an additional 173,606 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 214.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.91. 150,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,541. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $128.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.