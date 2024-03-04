7,699 Shares in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Bought by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Southern First Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 99,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.86. 9,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $257.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.78. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $40.08.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

