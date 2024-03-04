ELCO Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,197,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,956. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $273.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.12 and its 200-day moving average is $235.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

