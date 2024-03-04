Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 901,445 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.17% of TE Connectivity worth $65,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,086,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.51. 166,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

