EULAV Asset Management Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after buying an additional 166,219 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after buying an additional 592,585 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.7% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 253,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.83. 171,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,562. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,059. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

