PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Raised by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,413 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $59.53. 5,652,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,621,527. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $79.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

