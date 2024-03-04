ELCO Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.07. The stock had a trading volume of 866,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,828. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.34. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

