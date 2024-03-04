Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 214,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $80,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

UNP stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.28. The company had a trading volume of 195,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.34 and a 200 day moving average of $227.16. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.