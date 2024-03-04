Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,053,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 88,650 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $96,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

