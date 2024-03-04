ELCO Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI remained flat at $56.82 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.07.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

