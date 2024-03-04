Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Bruker worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Up 1.5 %

Bruker stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 223,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

