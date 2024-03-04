ELCO Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 1.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 97,407 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 110,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Illumina by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.59. 262,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,167. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.80.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

