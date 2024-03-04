Element Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Element Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Woodward worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,956. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.10. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,904 shares of company stock worth $1,802,264 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

