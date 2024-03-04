Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.44 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $27.57 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.87 or 0.05357782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00018834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,671,429,496 coins and its circulating supply is 35,486,242,488 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

