ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 519 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.6% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WES traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 279,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,465. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WES. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

