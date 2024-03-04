Element Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,616,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,559,000 after purchasing an additional 387,242 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,208. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

