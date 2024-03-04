Blur One Day Trading Volume Hits $138.34 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $57.34 million and approximately $138.34 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,450,020,487.300228 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.71247213 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $130,662,632.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

