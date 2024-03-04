Ethereum Classic Market Cap Reaches $5.06 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $5.06 billion and $561.54 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $34.69 or 0.00052272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,368.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.27 or 0.00682966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00135900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00225922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.23 or 0.00160056 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00043474 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,864,277 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

