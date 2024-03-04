Rush Street Interactive’s (RSI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of RSI opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.70. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,245 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4,395.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,117 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

