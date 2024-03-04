Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s current price.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.