Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s current price.
Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73.
Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cartesian Therapeutics
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- Trading Halts Explained
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.