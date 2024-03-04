Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of DLTR opened at $148.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.87 and its 200-day moving average is $124.99.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

