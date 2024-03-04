Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 493.22% from the stock’s current price.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of CNTB stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 184.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

