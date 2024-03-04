Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $302.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $238.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSC. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $257.49 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.08. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

