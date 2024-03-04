Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NIC. TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $78.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $85.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $334,223.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,764.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,221.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,748. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

