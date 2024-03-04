Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,981,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Verona Pharma by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,645,000 after acquiring an additional 822,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

