AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $45,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 103.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FI opened at $150.35 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

