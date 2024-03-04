AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,703 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 366,343 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Akamai Technologies worth $47,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.89. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.06.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

