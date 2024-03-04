AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,245 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Autodesk worth $51,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $264.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

