AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 547,604 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,604 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $43,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. SW Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the third quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $934,068. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.23%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

