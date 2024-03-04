AQR Capital Management LLC Has $44.61 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $44,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $222.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $230.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,283. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

