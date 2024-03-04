AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 82,514 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

