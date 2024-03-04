AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,614 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $41,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after acquiring an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

CTAS opened at $628.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $636.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $606.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.64. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

