AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,102,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039,267 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.88% of Altice USA worth $42,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

ATUS stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.36. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

