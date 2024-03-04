Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Grows By 14.1%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 9.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DSX opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.21. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 139.53%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Featured Articles

