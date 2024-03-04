Morgan Stanley Increases Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $135.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $112.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

