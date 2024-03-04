Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Decreases By 8.2%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 252,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics comprises approximately 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 9.99% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

