Hovde Group Downgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Market Perform

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBWM

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBWM opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $42.82.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.