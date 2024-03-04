Hovde Group Downgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Market Perform

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Mercantile Bank Stock Performance
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
