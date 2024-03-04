TPG RE Finance Trust’s (TRTX) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Bank of America in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRTX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $587.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 158.41 and a current ratio of 158.41. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust



TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

