Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Up 14.0% in February

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 645,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Constellium by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Constellium has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.