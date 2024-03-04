BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of BBIO opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.05. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

