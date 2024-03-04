Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Short Interest Down 8.3% in February

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

IRON stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.52.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,541 shares of company stock valued at $21,937,644 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 2,041.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 479,082 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $18,942,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $9,990,000.

A number of research firms have commented on IRON. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

