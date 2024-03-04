Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,518,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,015,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DFGX opened at $52.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.43. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

