SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $39.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air Lease

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,249 shares of company stock worth $2,691,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.