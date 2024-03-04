SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kenvue by 615.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $333,564,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kenvue by 33,657.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,899,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852,682 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.82 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.